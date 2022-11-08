Hartenstein had four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 120-107 win over the Timberwolves.

Hartenstein was relegated to the bench in what was a surprising move by the Knicks. It remains to be seen if this was simply a result of the matchup or whether it sticks moving forward. As long as Mitchell Robinson is out, Hartenstein should continue to be a must-roster player no matter his designation.