Hartenstein racked up six points (3-5 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 victory over the Jazz.

Hartenstein had been held in check on the glass after finishing with three and six rebounds in his previous two contests, but he emerged as a serious threat on the boards Saturday evening. He didn't see many opportunities to shoot the basketball, but he made the most of five attempts from the field. Hartenstein has shown of late that he can add some value for fantasy managers as a big man by notching double-digit rebounds in five of his last seven matchups. He's also swatted away at least one shot in five of these seven appearances.