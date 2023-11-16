Hartenstein tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT) along with four rebounds and a steal over 17 minutes in a 116-114 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Hartenstein turned in his third double-digit scoring performance of the season, proving his value as a scorer on the second unit. The 25-year-old center is averaging 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks in 16.9 minutes thus far, and his role backing up Mitchell Robinson seems to be set in stone.