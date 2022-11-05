Hartenstein will start Saturday's game against the Celtics.

With Mitchell Robinson (knee) out for at least a week, Hartenstein will handle starting center duties. Saturday marks his first start of the year. Per 36 minutes, he's averaging 12.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists. He'll be worth streaming this upcoming week in fantasy, but he also has some season-long appeal despite being a reserve.