Hartenstein will join the starting five for Friday's matchup against the Knicks.

Hartenstein returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in each of the past two games despite Mitchell Robinson (knee) being out, as Coach Tom Thibodeau opted to start Jericho Sims instead. In Hartenstein's only start this season, he recorded 10 points and 14 rebounds across 38 minutes and warrants consideration in both daily and season-long formats as a streamer.