Hartenstein is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Hartenstein will replace Mitchell Robinson (rest) in the starting lineup Friday. Hartenstein is averaging 6.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in 24.3 minutes across his previous seven starts this season.
