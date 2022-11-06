Hartenstein accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 loss to the Celtics.

Hartenstein drew his first start of the 2022-23 campaign in place of Mitchell Robinson (knee), and he responded by turning in his first double-double of the year. He's racked up double figures in rebounds three times through nine games this season primarily as a reserve.