Hartenstein suffered a minor shoulder injury in Sunday's loss, but he should be good to go for Game 5, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hartenstein was in clear discomfort after taking a fall during Sunday's 121-89 loss to the Pacers, but he was able to continue playing. Following the game, Hartenstein stated he may have pinched a nerve in his shoulder, but reassured that he is fine. The 26-year-old pro finished Sunday's contest with a meager four points (2-3 FG) and five rebounds across 21 minutes.