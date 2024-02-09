Hartenstein won't return to Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to a sore left Achilles, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. He finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 15 minutes.

Hartenstein previously missed two games in late January with left Achilles soreness, so it's less than ideal that he's seemingly dealing with a related setback. Precious Achiuwa has been seeing extended run at power forward of late while the Knicks have been without Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow), and Achiuwa would likely shift over to center if Hartenstein isn't available for the Knicks' next game Saturday versus the Pacers.