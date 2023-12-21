Hartenstein will start Wednesday's game against the Nets.

With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) injured, Jericho Sims moved into the starting lineup, but Hartenstein saw more minutes and was more productive off the bench, averaging 8.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes over a five-game stretch. However, Sims suffered an ankle injury during Monday's win over the Lakers, allowing Hartenstein to log a season-high 39 minutes and a career-high 17 rebounds. Taj Gibson is also in the center mix, but Hartenstein figures to see all the playing time he can handle moving forward, as Robinson is slated to miss at least two months and Sims is expected to be sidelined for a week or two.