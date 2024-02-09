Hartenstein will not return to Thursday's game due to a sore left Achilles, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Hartenstein appeared to tweak his Achilles during the second quarter of Thursday's game, and he did not come out to the bench for the second half. For now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, and if he can't give it a go, Taj Gibson could get a spot-start.