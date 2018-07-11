Hicks (groin) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's summer league game against the Lakers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Hicks was forced to sit out Saturday's contest due to a strained right groin, but as expected, it wasn't anything overly serious. He's now been cleared for a return on Tuesday and he should slot into the frontcourt rotation. Considering Hicks has yet to take the court in summer league this year, his role is somewhat unclear, though his status as a two-way player suggests he could get extended run.