Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Grabs five boards in Tuesday's loss
Hicks had four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 loss to the Magic.
Hicks earned double-digit minutes for the eighth time, albeit in a blowout loss. He had seen just 18 minutes over his last three appearances combined, this after receiving double-digit minutes in each of his five previous appearances. With the Knicks long removed from playoff contention, there could be some chances for Hicks to put together decent stats over the final four tilts.
