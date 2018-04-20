Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Non-factor all season
Hicks tallied 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 18 games played with the Knicks in 2017-18.
Hicks wasn't much of an offensive threat during his rookie campaign although he did score in double figures twice. His season high came on the final day of the regular season when he went off for 15 points at Cleveland. The former National Champion at UNC will be looking to secure a new contract when free agency opens this summer.
