Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Out Thursday
Hicks (groin) did not play in Thursday's contest against Windy City.
That's now three straight contests Hicks has missed, dating back to last Thursday's contest against the Swarm, in which the center was listed as a "DND" but was not cited for any type of additional information. Westchester has just five games remaining on their schedule, but are expected to make the playoffs.
