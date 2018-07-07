Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Out with groin injury
Hicks is out for Saturday's summer league game against the Hawks due to a strained right groin, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
There's no indication the injury is serious, but it's causing Hicks enough discomfort to keep him out Saturday. His next chance to play arrives Sunday.
