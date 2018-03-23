Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Playing with G League on Friday
Hicks will be in uniform for the Westchester Knicks on Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Neither Hicks nor Damyean Dotson will be available for the NBA club's matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday night, which isn't a major surprise, though Hicks has logged at least 14 minutes in each of the Knicks' last four games. Expect the North Carolina product to rejoin the team sometime over the weekend.
