Hicks will ink a two-way contract with the Knicks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks appeared in just 18 games with New York last season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds across 13.3 minutes. He spent most of the year in the G-League, which he'll likely do again in 2018-19, where he posted 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds.