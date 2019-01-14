Hicks (ankle) scored nine points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and recorded seven rebounds along with six assists and two blocks across 26 minutes Friday against Rio Grande Valley.

Hicks missed significant time due to an ankle injury, although he didn't appear to face any restrictions in Friday's contest. His shot did look rusty, however, missing all five of his threes while shooting just 25.0 percent from the field. Hicks will aim to find more success Monday against Salt Lake City.