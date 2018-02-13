Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Scores two points in Monday's loss
Hicks had two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, and one assist in seven minutes during Monday's 108-92 loss to the 76ers.
Hicks scored five points in 17 minutes during his NBA debut last Thursday versus the Raptors, then did not see the floor in Sunday's matchup with the Pacers. He may be in line to see some minutes here and there down the stretch of 2017-18, but he's probably not worth targeting in fantasy unless or until the Knicks start resting their regulars.
