Hicks totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and a steal over 21 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Hicks finished Wednesday's game with season-highs in minutes, points, rebounds and blocks in just his third game of the season. He's barely been on the court this season, so Wednesday's performance was certainly a surprise.

