Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Still missing time
Hicks (ankle) did not play in Friday's contest against Raptors 905.
Hicks is two weeks away from missing a full month due to an ankle injury, but hardly any information has come in the form of a potential return table. As of now, the Westchester center is firmly unavailable, but that could change in the coming days.
