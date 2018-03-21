Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Will stick with NBA club Wednesday
Hicks will remain with the Knicks for Wednesday's game against the Heat and isn't expected to be assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks at any point over the rest of the season, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
The G League regular season will come to an end Friday, which also spells an end to the 45-day NBA service-time limit imposed on two-way players like Hicks and teammate Luke Kornet. While Kornet will head back to Westchester on Wednesday, Hicks isn't as close to encroaching on the 45-day limit and thus won't have to jockey back in forth the NBA and the G League for service-time reasons any longer. The North Carolina product has emerged as a staple in head coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation lately as the lottery-bound Knicks use the final handful of contests to evaluate younger players on the roster. Hicks is averaging 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game over New York's past four contests.
