Roby (ankle) agreed to sign a contract with the Knicks for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign that lasts through the 2023-24 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After spending his first three NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, Roby was claimed off waivers by the Spurs ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, posting 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes over 42 appearances (two starts). He was let go by San Antonio at the beginning of March after spraining his ankle, but he appears to be fine after signing a contract with the Knicks and going through a physical. Roby is ineligible to be part of New York's rotation in the playoffs since he was on another roster after March 1, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.