Knicks' Ivan Rabb: Battling sickness
Rabb (illness) didn't play in Friday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Westchester was able to keep it close without one of their most consistent starters, but it's still a major loss. Rabb averages 13.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, and he shouldn't be out long with an illness.
