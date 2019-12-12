Rabb posted 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's G League win over Long Island.

Westchester's starting center logged 30 minutes of playing time, leading the team in rebounds and finishing second behind Lamar Peters (25) in points. This has been a down year for Rabb, though, as he's averaging 11.9 points per game.