Knicks' Ivan Rabb: Inks two-way deal with Knicks
Rabb is signing a two-way contract with the Knicks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A few days after the Grizzlies waived the former second-round pick, Rabb has found a new home, as the Knicks were searching for power-forward depth behind Julius Randle and Bobby Portis. Rabb will likely fluctuate between the NBA and the G League depending on the health of Randle and Portis this season.
