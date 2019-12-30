Rabb posted 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in Saturday's G League loss to Erie.

Rabb couldn't get a three-pointer to drop, and he continues to struggle from beyond the arc, hitting 25.8 percent of field goals this year. The 22-year-old is excelling in the G League, however, averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.