Rabb posted 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds and five assists in Thursday's G League win over College Park.

Rabb swarmed the basket Thursday, as he's been known to do so this year. The 22-year-old has averaged 13.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this year, and performances like this should keep him in a starting role for the foreseeable future.