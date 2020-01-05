Knicks' Ivan Rabb: Second straight double-double
Rabb posted 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's G League win over Windy City.
Rabb also notched a double-double in Thursday's win over College Park. But this is nothing new. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, so his starting role appears secure for now.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.