Rabb posted 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's G League win over Windy City.

Rabb also notched a double-double in Thursday's win over College Park. But this is nothing new. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, so his starting role appears secure for now.