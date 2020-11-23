Evans has been traded, along with Omari Spellman and a future second-round pick, to New York for Ed Davis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Evans has seen limited time in the league over the past two seasons, appearing in just 29 contests in 2019-20 with the Warriors and Timberwolves. Evans may likely start the 2020-21 campaign with New York in the G League if the Knicks remain to keep him.