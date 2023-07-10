Toppin (undisclosed) will join the Knicks on an Exhibit 10 deal rather than a two-way contract in advance of training camp, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Toppin had been expected to join the Knicks for the Las Vegas Summer League, but an unspecified injury will keep him off the court throughout July. The undrafted rookie out of Kentucky should be back to full health for camp, but he won't be filling one of the Knicks' three two-way spots, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had reported shortly after the draft concluded. The Knicks will still retain Toppin's rights through the Exhibit 10 deal, so he'll presumably join the organization's G League affiliate in Westchester if he fails to secure a 15-man roster spot coming out of training camp.