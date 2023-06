Toppin signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Toppin spent his freshman year at Rhode Island but joined Kentucky over the past three seasons. After appearing mainly off the bench early in college, he started 31 of 33 games last season and averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. He'll have an opportunity to compete for a role with the Knicks after going undrafted Thursday.