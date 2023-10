Toppin is healthy for the start of New York's training camp, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports Monday.

Toppin dealt with an undisclosed injury which caused him to miss Summer League, but the 23-year-old now carries no injury designation. After going undrafted in June, Toppin signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks and is likely to spend 2023-24 season with New York's G League affiliate.