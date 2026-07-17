Knicks' Jaden Akins: Scores game-high 21 points

Akins finished with 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Thursday's 87-77 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Akins went undrafted in 2025 and has been searching for an opportunity with an NBA club ever since. Although his game-high 21 points were a step in the right direction, he has more work to do if he hopes to land a spot on an NBA roster. With that in mind, Akins averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33 regular-season appearances for Motor City in the G League in 2025-26, so he should at least continue to see action at that level moving ahead.