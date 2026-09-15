Akins agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Tuesday.

Akins could stick around long enough to compete for a spot on New York's regular-season roster in training camp, though this move also gives the Knicks his G League rights. The 23-year-old appeared in three Summer League outings with the Knicks this offseason, during which he averaged 11.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per contest. Over 47 appearances with the G League's Motor City Cruise in 2025-26, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 30.8 minutes per showing.