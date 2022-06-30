Brunson agrees to sign a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This seemed like nearly a done deal once the Knicks moved Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Pistons to clear cap space. Brunson is coming off the best season of his career with the Mavericks, where he averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 31.9 minutes. He also played a crucial role in the Mavericks' run to the Western Conference Finals. Away from Luka Doncic, Brunson should see significantly higher usage and could end up being the No. 1 option in New York. With Doncic off the court last season, Brunson averaged 22.1 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per 36 minutes.