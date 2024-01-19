Brunson produced 41 points (14-27 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 win over Washington.

Brunson continued his strong play for New York, leading all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while ending two rebounds and two assists short of a triple-double in an all-around performance. Brunson has scored 40 or more points in four games this year, adding at least five rebounds and five assists in three of those contests.