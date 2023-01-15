Brunson ended Sunday's 117-104 win over Detroit with 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes.

Brunson was one of two Knicks players to score 25 or more points in Sunday's win, also notching a team-high-tying assist total. Brunson has scored 25 or more points with five or more rebounds in four of his last five outings.