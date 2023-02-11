Brunson ended with 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to the 76ers.

The fifth-year point guard is off to the best season of his career after moving to New York in free agency this offseason. Brunson has averaged 28.8 points per game since the calendar flipped to 2023, up from his season-long average of 23.2. Friday marked his seventh consecutive 20-point performance and the third time he hit the 30-point threshold in that span. Brunson remains a top-50 fantasy player and a top-20 point guard for fantasy managers.