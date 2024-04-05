Brunson (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Brunson is dealing with some minor right foot soreness, but it's a good sign if the Knicks are allowing him to play the second leg of this back-to-back set. Josh Hart (wrist) is also good to go for New York.
