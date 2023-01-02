Brunson (hip) is available for Monday's game against Phoenix, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson missed the last three games due to a sore hip and was considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup, but he'll be available after going through pregame warmups. Over 12 appearances in December, he averaged 18.2 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.