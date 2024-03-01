Brunson (neck) will be available to play Thursday against the Warriors, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
As expected, Brunson will be returning from a one-game absence Thursday night, so he's safe to fire up in all leagues. With Brunson back in action, Miles McBride will likely return to the second unit where his value will take a significant dip.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Intends to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Iffy against Golden State•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Compiles 35 points on 26 shots•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 34 points despite loss•