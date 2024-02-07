The Knicks believe Brunson avoided a serious ankle injury, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. The point guard is officially questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Dallas.

Brunson exited Tuesday's game after rolling his right ankle, and while it may cost him a few days, it doesn't sound like this is going to be a long-term issue. He was spotted walking slowly but without much of a limp as he exited Madison Square Garden late Tuesday, and these are all positive indications of his status moving forward. If he doesn't play Thursday, Brunson will have until Saturday to rest and recover before his next chance to suit up versus Indiana.