Brunson supplied 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and 10 assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 overtime loss to the Celtics.

After somewhat disappointing production Sunday in his first game back from an ankle injury that had sidelined him for the previous month, Brunson looked more like his usual self Tuesday, albeit in a losing effort. The double-double was his 14th of the season, while the five made three-pointers represented his best performance from beyond the arc since Jan. 12. The point guard will have three more regular-season games to shake off any remaining rust ahead of the playoffs.