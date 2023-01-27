Brunson totaled 29 points (12-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 overtime victory over Boston.

Brunson finished second on the team in scoring while leading the team in assists and blocks in Thursday's overtime win. Brunson has scored at least 25 points with five or more assists in nine games this year.