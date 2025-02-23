Brunson notched 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-105 loss to the Celtics.
Brunson scored 15 of his 22 points in the third quarter of Sunday's game to help the Knicks reduce the deficit to four points, but the All-Star point guard was held scoreless in the final frame. Brunson could be heavily relied on offensively against the 76ers on Wednesday if Karl-Anthony Towns -- who briefly left Sunday's game due to a knee injury -- is unable to play. Brunson has averaged 26.3 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 6.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 35.1 minutes per game since the beginning of February.
