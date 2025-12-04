Brunson finished Wednesday's 119-104 win over the Hornets with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FG), five assists, two rebounds and three steals over 37 minutes.

Brunson entered Wednesday's contest having connected on just 30.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in his two prior outings. His struggles from deep continued, but he was efficient overall from the field and connected on a game-high seven free-throw attempts. Since returning from a two-game absence in mid-November due to an ankle injury, Brunson has averaged 27.1 points on 47.6 percent shooting, along with 6.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 36.0 minutes per game.