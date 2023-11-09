Brunson ended Wednesday's 126-105 win over the Spurs with 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes.

Brunson followed Monday's season-low scoring total by connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and leading all Knicks players in scoring in Wednesday's road contest. Brunson has tallied 25 or more points in three of his first eight contests, including in two of his last three outings.