Brunson provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-124 loss to Atlanta.
Though his scoring output was lower than usual, Brunson still finished with a productive fantasy night thanks to his team-high nine assists and his contributions in the defensive categories. The assist total was his best mark since Christmas Day, while the block total was a new season high.
